Dimitris Pramateftakis

Fotographia Editor

Dimitris Pramateftakis
Dimitris Pramateftakis
Fotographia Editor editor photoeditor dark ux design web development minimal
"Fotographia" is a simple web based image manipulation tool made with python. It was created by Stavros Panakakis, Sophia Tsivoula, Christos Milios and me as an assignment for our university's python course. I am really happy with how it turned out - minimal aesthetics, maximum usability and overall a polished interaction.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Dimitris Pramateftakis
Dimitris Pramateftakis

