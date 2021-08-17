Alex Martynov

One more 3D vector smiles

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Hire Me
  • Save
One more 3D vector smiles vector virus mask devil demon angel emoji icons uiicons gradient volumetric 3dsmiles 3dvector uidesign figmadesign figma
Download color palette
Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Icon Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Alex Martynov

View profile
    • Like