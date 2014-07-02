Andrew Philpott

HTML5 Game Test

HTML5 Game Test html5 game phaser pixel art
Started learning how to make HTML5 games a little while ago. It's insane how time consuming pixel art can be.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
