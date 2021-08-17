Sanjiv

Blihgia Display Font

Sanjiv
Sanjiv
  • Save
Blihgia Display Font display font display font typography ux logo vector ui 3d illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Download Link: https://yellowimages.com/stock/blighia-font-87009?yi=238084

Blighia Stylish Ligature Typeface, inspired by the famous minimalist logo perfect for the purposes of designing templates, brochures, videos, advertising branding, logos and more.

Sanjiv
Sanjiv

More by Sanjiv

View profile
    • Like