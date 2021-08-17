Aan Fatkhan

Tarantula Esports Logo human streamer gaming esports spider pet pets tarantula yellow red animal logo illustration design esportlogo cartoon logo esport logo mascotlogo logodesign commision work logo
Tarantula Esports Logo

Project : Esports Logo
Client : Lazy Skar
Designer : Aan Fatkhan
Format : Ai, Eps, Psd, Png & Jpg File

Availble for custom Logo Twitch, Youtube Channel, Festival, E-Sport, Event and others.
Hit me up at :
Instagram: @aanfatkhan
Email: hello.aan25@gmail.com
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/aanfatkhan

