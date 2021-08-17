Phil Manning Design Works (PMDW)

House of Jane Sign Vectorizing & Songwriter Sessions Logo

  1. HOJ-Photo.png
  2. HOJ-Vector.png
  3. SS-Logo.png
  4. SS-Vector.png
  5. SS-Bag.png

Like many smalltown businesses, House of Jane had a wonderful handpainted sign outside their shop, but needed a digital version for various uses. HoJ also needed an original logo for their Songwriter Sessions mini-concert series. Photography by Janie Mahoney. Sign painted and constructed by Steve Bickis.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
