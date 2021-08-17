House of Jane Sign Vectorizing & Songwriter Sessions Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Like many smalltown businesses, House of Jane had a wonderful handpainted sign outside their shop, but needed a digital version for various uses. HoJ also needed an original logo for their Songwriter Sessions mini-concert series. Photography by Janie Mahoney. Sign painted and constructed by Steve Bickis.