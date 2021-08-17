Steve Sinyard

Paris 2024 Olympic Logo Concept

Paris 2024 Olympic Logo Rebrand

I’m not a huge fan of the Paris 2024 Olympic logo, at all. So I’ve put together my concept that I think will be magnifique!

Using the famous five Olympic Rings, I’ve incorporated the French flag, iconic Eiffel Tower and used the yellow and green rings to create a landscape with those being the sun and grass.

Let me know what you think…or don’t, it’s your life.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
