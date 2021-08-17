Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aquarius — looped logo animation

Aquarius — looped logo animation simple clean vector cosmos abstract idenity crypto logo gif animation
Hello! I am glad to present you a logo animation for the Aquarius project!

Aquarius adds a liquidity management layer to Stellar and powers a new generation of DeFi projects. $AQUA ♒

The whole visual concept of the brand is also developed by me, more details will be coming soon :)

Hope you guys like it Cheers! 🙌

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
