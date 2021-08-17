Aquarius — looped logo animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! I am glad to present you a logo animation for the Aquarius project!
Aquarius adds a liquidity management layer to Stellar and powers a new generation of DeFi projects. $AQUA ♒
The whole visual concept of the brand is also developed by me, more details will be coming soon :)
Hope you guys like it Cheers! 🙌