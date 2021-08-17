David Hendrikson

You & Me Equal Love

I just finished the You & Me Equal Love design triggering funds for a pitbull named Puffins! I had a ton of fund making this for Hendrick & Co! I don't always love the art I create but this is actually one of my favorites because of the colors.

