Agnieszka Majchrowicz

HORIZON: PRODUCT PAGE CONCEPT

Agnieszka Majchrowicz
Agnieszka Majchrowicz
HORIZON: PRODUCT PAGE CONCEPT clothingbrand clothingpage page product productpage design uxui webdesign storedesign store landingpage ecommerce checkout
Here's a product page of a Horizon web design concept! Hope you like it and feel free to leave a feedback! 🙂

See full project on Behance.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Made with Figma / Adobe Photoshop.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Rebound of
HORIZON: E-COMMERCE WEB CONCEPT
By Agnieszka Majchrowicz
Agnieszka Majchrowicz
Agnieszka Majchrowicz

    • Like