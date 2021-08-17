Oleh Harlamov
Zajno Crew

Vacation time!

Oleh Harlamov
Zajno Crew
Oleh Harlamov for Zajno Crew
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hey mates!

Check out my new illustration about a vacation that I've created here at Zajno! My goal was to make a couple of gif illustrations made in Procreate to evoke some positive emotions in the viewers!

I feel that every person needs some time away from the workplace to “re-charge the batteries” as soon as we are “energy machines”! What about going on holiday, that will make you feel better? To assume, a small vacation increases your productivity and performance, improves your physical and mental health, can help you feel refreshed and more prepared to handle whatever comes when you return!

Please, let me know what you think of this!

Please, leave your feedback in the comments below!

Press "L" to show some love!
 
Website
Join our Newsletter!
Crappy Explanation Playlists App
TheGrid
Spotify
Twitter
Medium
Facebook
Instagram

Zajno Crew
Zajno Crew
Hire Us

More by Zajno Crew

View profile
    • Like