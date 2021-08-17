Vacation time!

Hey mates!

Check out my new illustration about a vacation that I've created here at Zajno! My goal was to make a couple of gif illustrations made in Procreate to evoke some positive emotions in the viewers!

I feel that every person needs some time away from the workplace to “re-charge the batteries” as soon as we are “energy machines”! What about going on holiday, that will make you feel better? To assume, a small vacation increases your productivity and performance, improves your physical and mental health, can help you feel refreshed and more prepared to handle whatever comes when you return!

Please, let me know what you think of this!

Please, leave your feedback in the comments below!

Press "L" to show some love!



ᗈ Website

ᗈ Join our Newsletter!

ᗈ Crappy Explanation Playlists App

ᗈ TheGrid

ᗈSpotify

ᗈ Twitter

ᗈ Medium

ᗈ Facebook

ᗈ Instagram