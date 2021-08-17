Holly Tempka

CrowMothBirdBeast

Holly Tempka
Holly Tempka
Hire Me
  • Save
CrowMothBirdBeast brand vector icon linework graphic pattern graphic design brandingpattern logo characterdesign beast bird moth crow patterndesign pattern character design flat branding illustration
Download color palette

Experimenting with a crow moth bird beast illustrated pattern and branding for my little character.

Holly Tempka
Holly Tempka
Graphic design + illustration
Hire Me

More by Holly Tempka

View profile
    • Like