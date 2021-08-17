Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dipsikha Phukan

On/Off Switch

Dipsikha Phukan
Dipsikha Phukan
  • Save
On/Off Switch illustration learner figma dailyui ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello all, 15th day of Daily UI Challenge was to design a On/Off Switch, I have created it with this cute little boy whose sleeping is depicted as Night/Dark/Off mode and when he is awake, gets ready for school depicting it as Day/Light/On mode. Hope you all like it. Feedbacks appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Dipsikha Phukan
Dipsikha Phukan

More by Dipsikha Phukan

View profile
    • Like