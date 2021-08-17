Nick Lacke
Social Commerce drawing digital product web instagram facebook shops mannequin pregnant woman e-commerce commerce shopping retail illustration
Scenic-spot illustration for Sprout Social's "Social Commerce" page. This page is important to help tell Sprout's story to the market: social commerce is a major change that companies need to be a part of, and Sprout can help you achieve that.

