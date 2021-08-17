Manu Kamath

Manu Kamath
Manu Kamath
Seating the audience ui design seat app design booking seat layout ux design
One of the projects I had the privilege to work on was to design the experience of booking seats on BookMyShow. It was a team effort between UX, Design and Tech to ensure we delivered on this.

