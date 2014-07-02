Chuck Reynolds

Levers Historical Data Explorer tool

Chuck Reynolds
Chuck Reynolds
  • Save
Levers Historical Data Explorer tool analytics ppc graph chart white blue orange fills buttons bubble tip
Download color palette

A clip from inside the historical data viewer with the first three KPI's showing. Blue line is indicated by left bar on the KPI below (orange one is off to the right). Table of chart data follows below. Blue three buttons open a dropdown menu allowing all the KPI's from the historical data import to be graphed.
Learn more at: http://leve.rs/analysis/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Chuck Reynolds
Chuck Reynolds

More by Chuck Reynolds

View profile
    • Like