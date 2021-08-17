MASOBI - Cowboy Fashion

MASOBI is a new fashion brand specializing in cowboys style such as boots, hats, jeans, and jackets.

The word mark logo was chosen because this type is effective and strong and help this kind of business,The colors and visual identity are inspired by nature around the cowboy, which tends to brown in every degree.

As usual stay tuned for brand identity, I put a lot effort into it and I hope you like it guys.

