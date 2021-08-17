Agnieszka Majchrowicz

HORIZON: E-COMMERCE WEB CONCEPT

HORIZON: E-COMMERCE WEB CONCEPT clothingstore page webconcept figma productpage store webdesign uxui storedesign landingpage ecommerce checkout ui
Hello! I present you a shot of a project I've been working on recently. It's a concept of a streetwear store page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave a feedback! 🙂

See full project on Behance.

Project made with Figma&Adobe Photoshop.

