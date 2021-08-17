Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Interface Tips · Use one filled button 🎉

It's common to assume we need every action on our interface to be a primary filled button. However, it's best practice to use just one primary filled button on a screen. For other buttons, explore using outline or ghost buttons 👻

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
