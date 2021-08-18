Kelly Nichols

Happy/Sad Ice Cream Enamel Pin

Happy/Sad Ice Cream Enamel Pin character character design product design product texture colorful illustrator design treat snack cute enamel pin enamel enamelpins pin pins ice cream logo vector illustration
A cute little ice cream pin designed based on my "Happy/Sad" illustration from a few weeks ago.

Check me out on instagram and etsy!

is a designer, illustrator, & sassafrass ☺
