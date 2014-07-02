Hygge Coffee Co. - Stamps!

Karli Ingersoll

stamps wax seal seal icon branding coffee
So fun! My recent client, Hygge Coffee Co. got some of the icons I designed for them made into wax seal stamps for their coffee bags through Stamptitude. http://stamptitude.com/

Rebound of
Hygge Stationery
By Karli Ingersoll
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
