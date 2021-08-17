Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yuliya Bulatova

Day 005 - App Icon

Yuliya Bulatova
Yuliya Bulatova
  • Save
Day 005 - App Icon dailyui day005 daily100
Download color palette

Day 5/100 of Daily UI Challenge.

Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Yuliya Bulatova
Yuliya Bulatova

More by Yuliya Bulatova

View profile
    • Like