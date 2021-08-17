Sahid Aldi Susilo

Latar - A Site to Speed Up Designer's Work

Latar - A Site to Speed Up Designer's Work
Hi there 👋

I just finished with my side project, Latar. Latar is a the website contains a collection of design resources that aim to speed up the work of designers

Check it out
🔗 latar.webflow.io

Also check my website
🔗 sahidaldis.webflow.io

If you have any feedback or ideas to share, simply drop a message at
sahidaldis.design@gmail.com or just DM me 😎

Note : I use @webflow because webflow is awesome 👏

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
