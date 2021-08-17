Latar - A Site to Speed Up Designer's Work

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there 👋
I just finished with my side project, Latar. Latar is a the website contains a collection of design resources that aim to speed up the work of designers
Check it out
🔗 latar.webflow.io
Also check my website
🔗 sahidaldis.webflow.io
If you have any feedback or ideas to share, simply drop a message at
sahidaldis.design@gmail.com or just DM me 😎
Note : I use @webflow because webflow is awesome 👏