Oscar Cortez

Slate Pattern - Closeup

Oscar Cortez
Oscar Cortez
  • Save
Slate Pattern - Closeup vector pattern viking
Download color palette

A close up on the pattern I made in Illustrator. It is a mix of some sweet @Hydro74 elements and some of my own :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Oscar Cortez
Oscar Cortez

More by Oscar Cortez

View profile
    • Like