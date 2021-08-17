Andy Jones

Mini Shift Card

Andy Jones
Andy Jones
  • Save
Mini Shift Card booking status time ux card ios clean app ui
Mini Shift Card booking status time ux card ios clean app ui
Download color palette
  1. Shift Cards@3x.jpg
  2. Shift Cards - Sign-off@3x.jpg

The new mini shift cards I designed for the Patchwork app. It allows NHS workers to book shifts which can't be filled by substantive workers and picked up by bank workers. I will rebound this shot showcasing them in action on the app.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Andy Jones
Andy Jones
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Andy Jones

View profile
    • Like