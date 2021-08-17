Visual Data Animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Animating a still illustration always brings its fair share of challenges!
For this project, the main challenge I faced was definitely animating the floating documents. After experimenting and struggling with complex techniques to ensure they would float smoothly, I decided to take it back to basics and finally cracked it with simple animated paths, mattes and corner pins.
But hey, as long as it works, right? :p
Animation: Etienne Portas
Illustration: Visual Data Concept on Freepik