Visual Data Animation

Animating a still illustration always brings its fair share of challenges!

For this project, the main challenge I faced was definitely animating the floating documents. After experimenting and struggling with complex techniques to ensure they would float smoothly, I decided to take it back to basics and finally cracked it with simple animated paths, mattes and corner pins.

But hey, as long as it works, right? :p

Animation: Etienne Portas

Illustration: Visual Data Concept on Freepik