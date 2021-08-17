Iconfactory

Frenzic: Overtime Character Designs

Frenzic: Overtime Character Designs frenzic scifi vector illustrator character design video game apple arcade robots illustration design iconfactory icon
A colorful cast of robotic characters we designed for Frenzic: Overtime. The characters help guide the player through the game including tutorials, storyline cutscenes and discovering new, exciting abilities. Conceived in Linea Sketch on the iPad, the characters were then rendered in Adobe Photoshop and ultimately rigged for animation in Spine for use in Unity.

Frenzic: Overtime on Apple Arcade - http://apple.co/-FrenzicOvertime

