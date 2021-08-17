Frenzic: Overtime Character Designs

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
A colorful cast of robotic characters we designed for Frenzic: Overtime. The characters help guide the player through the game including tutorials, storyline cutscenes and discovering new, exciting abilities. Conceived in Linea Sketch on the iPad, the characters were then rendered in Adobe Photoshop and ultimately rigged for animation in Spine for use in Unity.
Frenzic: Overtime on Apple Arcade - http://apple.co/-FrenzicOvertime