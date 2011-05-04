Caroline Hadilaksono

Caroline Bakes!

Caroline Bakes! logo illustration calligraphy hand lettering
That's right, you know, I do bake! I put up a baking portfolio, I'm such a geek.

The lettering is all done by me, using my old calligraphy pen that I haven’t used since type design class.

Posted on May 4, 2011
