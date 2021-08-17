Desertwave

This Square BrochureTemplate Contains 16 Pages. You can use this square brochure for your business purpose or other sectors. You can easily change all text, colors, images, etc.

Features:

- 16 Pages
- Size 8×16
- CMYK color mode
- Easy to Edit
- InDesign Template
- Compatible with InDesign, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide

Download:
https://graphicriver.net/item/square-brochure/33497780

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
