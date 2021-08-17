Leilane Andrade

Redesign do Projeto Finans

Leilane Andrade
Leilane Andrade
  • Save
Redesign do Projeto Finans landing page web design case study uidesign ui
Download color palette

Redesign of the Finans Project for the course : Complete Web Development 2021 - 20 courses + 20 projects.

Course on Udemy platform: https://www.udemy.com/course/web-completo/

Hope you like !! 💛

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Leilane Andrade
Leilane Andrade

More by Leilane Andrade

View profile
    • Like