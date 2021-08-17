Jahan Nusrat

Flyer Design

Jahan Nusrat
Jahan Nusrat
  • Save
Flyer Design idea business campaign service event social media banner flyer design identity creativity graphic design
Download color palette

A flyer is a form of paper advertisement intended that is used to draw attention to an event, service, product, food, marketing, ads, corporate, campaign or idea.

If you want to Flyer feel free to contact with me
BEHANCE || FACEBOOK || LINKEDIN || TWITTER || INSTAGRAM

Mail me:
nusratj171133@gmail.com

Jahan Nusrat
Jahan Nusrat

More by Jahan Nusrat

View profile
    • Like