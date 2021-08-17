Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Purwa Adi Wicaksana

E-Wallet mobile app

E-Wallet mobile app ui
Hello all,
Here is my exploratory design of the Mobile App Ewallet. Hope you like this and feel free to give your feedback.

I hope you like this, and I hope it's very useful and helpful.

Business Inquiry
purwaadi361@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
