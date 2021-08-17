the_ Meji

Form Controls

the_ Meji
the_ Meji
  • Save
Form Controls vector web ui design landing page design
Download color palette

Form controls for an online web app project worked on by my team in the Zuri internship

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
the_ Meji
the_ Meji

More by the_ Meji

View profile
    • Like