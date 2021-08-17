Jurica Koletic
The Dial Mag

The Dial Mag clean simple color logo branding art direction typography
We created a brand identity for a modern-day temple. The Dial spa is an intimate space where people with busy lives disconnect from the modern world's distractions. The brand's promise is holistic rejuvenation through indulging experiences, inspiring environments, and the absence of technology.

