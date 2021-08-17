Elevated Stylist Sub-marks

We re-branded Elevated Stylist to help them reach their audience in a more authentic and meaningful way. They are a Toronto based company providing educational resources and hosting wellness retreats targeted towards stylists and salon owners.

We created a brand that is:

- authentic

- creative

- modern

- elegant

- welcoming

- balanced

- & fun

To help them stand out amongst their competition, we chose to use colours that were different than black and white or the sea of pastels you would often see and avoided using sleek sans-serifs and script fonts that are a commonality within the identities in the industry.