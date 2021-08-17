Dharughazi

Thunderstorm robot walk

environment dark thunder robot pixel pixel art fantasy scifi
Client work for Hoplyte from fiverr. A robot walk in an overgrown post-apocalyptic city.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
