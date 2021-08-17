Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Diane Lorde

Ayten Gasson x Rebecca Feneley

Diane Lorde
Diane Lorde
Hire Me
  • Save
Ayten Gasson x Rebecca Feneley floral painting fashion lingerie watercolour design illustration
Download color palette

Watercolour illustration created for Ayten Gasson, Brighton illustrating the 'Florus' set.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Diane Lorde
Diane Lorde
Let's make some magic!
Hire Me

More by Diane Lorde

View profile
    • Like