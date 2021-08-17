Mukhlasur Rahman

Fashion Lookbook Template

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman
  • Save
Fashion Lookbook Template editable psd photoshop template photography template photography brochure photography magazine photography lookbook lookbook fashion fashion lookbook fashion lookbook template
Download color palette

- Size: 11x17 in
- Pages: 16 page
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color mode: CMYK
- Bleed: 0.25 in
- Working file: Photoshop cs,
- Files included: Photoshop cs6 (psd)
- Font used: Download link included in help file

Buy From etsy

Mukhlasur Rahman
Mukhlasur Rahman

More by Mukhlasur Rahman

View profile
    • Like