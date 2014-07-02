Dustys Print Shop

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
///////// GIVEAWAY //////////
I'm giving 3 copies away. Just leave a comment below and I'll choose the winners in 24 hours time.
/////////
Dusty's Print Shop is now available over on Creative Market for just $15. Including 10 textures made especially for it by @Sam Jones
Watch the video demo - http://vimeo.com/99640641
What can you do with Dusty's Print Shop:
• Create the look of your type and image being hand drawn
• Chop & change between a variety of subtle & heavy print textures
• Add awesome shadow effects, replicating the style of the sign painters (in solid, lines & dots)
• Variable edge strip to add definition to your image
• Add your own textures quickly and easily with just a few clicks
What you get:
• Dusty's PSD Landscape (3000x2000px)
• Dusty's PSD Portrait (2000x3000px)
• 25 Textures (3000x2000px - 10 made by SIVIOCO)
• PS Brushes
• Instructions
• Video Links
FREE BONUS
• TextureMaker Action - See video demo: http://vimeo.com/99642028
Turn any photo into a transparent texture file with just one click. Ready to be dropped into this or any other Photoshop document. Also includes Halftone version.