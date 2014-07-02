Dustys Print Shop

///////// GIVEAWAY //////////

Dusty's Print Shop is now available over on Creative Market for just $15. Including 10 textures made especially for it by @Sam Jones

Watch the video demo - http://vimeo.com/99640641

What can you do with Dusty's Print Shop:

• Create the look of your type and image being hand drawn

• Chop & change between a variety of subtle & heavy print textures

• Add awesome shadow effects, replicating the style of the sign painters (in solid, lines & dots)

• Variable edge strip to add definition to your image

• Add your own textures quickly and easily with just a few clicks

What you get:

• Dusty's PSD Landscape (3000x2000px)

• Dusty's PSD Portrait (2000x3000px)

• 25 Textures (3000x2000px - 10 made by SIVIOCO)

• PS Brushes

• Instructions

• Video Links

FREE BONUS

• TextureMaker Action - See video demo: http://vimeo.com/99642028

Turn any photo into a transparent texture file with just one click. Ready to be dropped into this or any other Photoshop document. Also includes Halftone version.