Chess battle stage

Chess battle stage game chess perspective house colorful bright pixel art pixel
Client work - The Goal was to make a fighting game background with a chessboard in the middle of a Japanese temple courtyard.

Use Blender for perspective and lighting. Turned out to be better than expected.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
