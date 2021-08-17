Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Diane Lorde

Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Campaign

Diane Lorde
Diane Lorde
Hire Me
  • Save
Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Campaign painting watercolour fairytale perfume nature illustration floral botanical
Download color palette

Campaign study created in traditional watercolour.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2021
Diane Lorde
Diane Lorde
Let's make some magic!
Hire Me

More by Diane Lorde

View profile
    • Like