LinkedIn Redesign Mobile Apps

Hello, Uplabholic 🖖🖖🖖 --------------------------------------- Today I created Challenge Redesign Linkedlin Mobile Apps, this application for searching job and meet with other people another world, you can search for jobs by location. This application is made with figma. --------------------------------------- I hope you like it ❤️❤️❤️ --------------------------------------- If you wanted project Please contact. 👉 DM me or 📨 wawanp317@gmail.com