Caribbean Institute for Sustainable Island Living Logo

The Caribbean Institute for Sustainable Island Living (CISIL) is founded upon empowering Caribbean people to efficiently utlize the resources in their environment that will promote "living well". The Caribbean is blessed with so many natural resources and innovative people; thus, the organization aims to empower persons through education, advocacy and community engagement, to really make the most out of what we have around us, because it can do so much more than we think!

The concept behind this design focuses on five words I believe defined the organization: 1. "Live Well" 2. Environment 3. Empowerment 4. Capital and 5. Community