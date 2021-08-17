Donia Mahran

Banoun Website - Arabic

Donia Mahran
Donia Mahran
  • Save
Banoun Website - Arabic ux ui ux graphic design arabic website arabic children live web web design design app figma xd vector branding illustration logo ui
Download color palette

Banoun Website for raising children, from ITI Graduation Project
Kindly check full screens on Behance : https://bit.ly/3iVhfm0

Donia Mahran
Donia Mahran

More by Donia Mahran

View profile
    • Like