Hannah
Veeqo

Getting Started with our Design System 🎨

Hannah
Veeqo
Hannah for Veeqo
  • Save
Getting Started with our Design System 🎨 digital sketch drawing draw web desktop ecommerce design ux ui counters tags illustrations whatsnew components gettingstarted veeqo designsystem video timelapse
Download color palette
  1. Design System - getting started dribbble.png
  2. IMG_1922.mp4

We have an entire section completely dedicated to help new team members study the system and the way components have been assembled to create experiences. We have done this by breaking apart pieces of a page to what elements they are comprised of, which is one of the best ways to get familiar with an unfamiliar system! 🚀

Veeqo
Veeqo

More by Veeqo

View profile
    • Like