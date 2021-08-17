Juliia Melnychenko

Flampic® Products

Juliia Melnychenko
Juliia Melnychenko
  • Save
Flampic® Products concept light smooth transition minimal wood lamp online shop online market online store redesign product page website ui design uidesign ui web design webdesign animation
Flampic® Products concept light smooth transition minimal wood lamp online shop online market online store redesign product page website ui design uidesign ui web design webdesign animation
Download color palette
  1. flampic-catalog_2.mp4
  2. Dribbble-shot_Flampic-3a.jpg
  3. Dribbble-shot_Flampic-3b.jpg

There's an update for the Flampic project. I want to show my view of Flampic online store product catalog. If you like it, press "L".🧡

All visual materials belong to their owners. Any of their content is not used for commercial purposes but only for showing my designing skills.

___________________________________________________________________

Follow me on Behance and Instagram

Juliia Melnychenko
Juliia Melnychenko
UI/UX and Graphic designer

More by Juliia Melnychenko

View profile
    • Like