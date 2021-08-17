Dea

#DailyUI : Day 1 - Sign Up Page for Finance Tracking App

#DailyUI : Day 1 - Sign Up Page for Finance Tracking App
#DailyUI Challenge Day 1/100.

Went for a purple theme after getting inspired by the dashboard element on the right. I look forward to improving my design skills through this challenge and can't wait for Day 2!

