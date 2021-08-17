Garnished Logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The client said that they wanted the logo to have a "thyme" plant in it and I was like... why not make the whole logo a Thyme plant!
The execution was tedious and I learnt new skills in the process but overall, both the client and I are very happy with how it pieced nicely together.