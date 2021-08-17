Tonilia Eli

Garnished Logo
Tonilia Eli
Garnished Logo ux typography icon app iconic mark vector design illustration logo design brand design brand identity graphic design branding logo
The client said that they wanted the logo to have a "thyme" plant in it and I was like... why not make the whole logo a Thyme plant!

The execution was tedious and I learnt new skills in the process but overall, both the client and I are very happy with how it pieced nicely together.

