GYN / Goiânia - Goiás

PT
Há uns dias falei um pouco do conceito "Ma" e isso me deu ideia para esse projeto! Essa é uma representação da cidade que tanto amo, onde trabalho e moro, a capital do meu estado. Goiânia, terra do pequi, sertanejo, rock and roll, da pamonha e da art déco.
EN
A few days ago I talked on my Instagram a little about the "Ma" concept and that gave me the idea for this project! This is a representation of the city I love so much, where I work and live, the capital of the state of Goiás. Goiânia, land of pequi, country music, rock and roll, "pamonha" and art déco.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/111446577/GYN-Goiania-GO