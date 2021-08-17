Luiz Curado

GYN / Goiânia - Goiás

adobe illustrator adobe photoshop adobe art decó goiás brasil goiânia cartaz poster ma art billboard digital art illustrator graphic design design illustration vector
PT
Há uns dias falei um pouco do conceito "Ma" e isso me deu ideia para esse projeto! Essa é uma representação da cidade que tanto amo, onde trabalho e moro, a capital do meu estado. Goiânia, terra do pequi, sertanejo, rock and roll, da pamonha e da art déco.

EN
A few days ago I talked on my Instagram a little about the "Ma" concept and that gave me the idea for this project! This is a representation of the city I love so much, where I work and live, the capital of the state of Goiás. Goiânia, land of pequi, country music, rock and roll, "pamonha" and art déco.

