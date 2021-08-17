Mitch Braem

Album cover

I made an album cover for a friend. After the photoshoot I decided to cut up the pictures so I could make her more prominent, cut out the graffiti wall so I could keep that and then I added an absurd amount of grain.

Posted on Aug 17, 2021
